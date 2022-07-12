Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

