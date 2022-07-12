Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

