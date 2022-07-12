Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

