Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 146,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,275.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in BHP Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,706.42.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.