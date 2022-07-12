Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $14,016,000. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 620,474 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,504,000 after acquiring an additional 501,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $8,687,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CCL opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.
In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.
Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
