Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 21 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 365,162 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO opened at $482.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

