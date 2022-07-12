Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

