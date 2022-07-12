Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,609 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

