Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 6,076 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 1.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

