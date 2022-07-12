Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 615 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.80%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

