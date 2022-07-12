Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAIA. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.53.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $204.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.85.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

