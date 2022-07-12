Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 99,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 29,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a market capitalization of C$20.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.
Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)
See Also
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.