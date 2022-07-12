Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 99,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 29,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Get Salazar Resources alerts:

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.