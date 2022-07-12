Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 8.9%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.23. 5,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,711,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 214.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,337,000 after purchasing an additional 72,198 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.