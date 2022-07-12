Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. Sasol comprises approximately 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Sasol were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

About Sasol (Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

