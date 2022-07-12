Savix Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded down 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003182 BTC on popular exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $42,059.51 and $119.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,862.50 or 0.99986261 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 154,678 coins and its circulating supply is 66,547 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.