Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 180 at Barclays

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 195 to CHF 180 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.22.

SHLAF stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $169.40 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.68.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

