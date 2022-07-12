Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,202. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.