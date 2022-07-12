Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $49,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 122,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

