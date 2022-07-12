Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 122,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

