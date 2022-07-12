Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,099 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

