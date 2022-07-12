Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 480.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 11,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,648. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
