Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

