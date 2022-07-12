SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 9,900 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDY. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,249,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,075. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

