SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 263,328 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 311.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,328 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 2.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,024,677.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.28. 3,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 487.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

