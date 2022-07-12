SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.36.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. 1,072,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,253,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.