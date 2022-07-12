SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Booking by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,732.23. 8,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,035.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2,218.85. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,689.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,703.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

