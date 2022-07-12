SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 132,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,859. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

