SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $40.22 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 3.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $185,091,000 after buying an additional 229,614 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

BA stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.59. 156,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,635,304. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $173.64. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

