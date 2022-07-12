SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $257,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Autohome by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after buying an additional 1,497,680 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,645,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,365,000 after purchasing an additional 208,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Autohome by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Autohome by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 425,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,163. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

