SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,012,080. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $216.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

