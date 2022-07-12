SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.88.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.04. 81,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,126. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

