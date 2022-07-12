SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.11.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

