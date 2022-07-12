ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,353,674 shares.The stock last traded at $437.79 and had previously closed at $490.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.30, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.24 and a 200-day moving average of $521.79.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

