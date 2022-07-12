ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,760 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 20.0% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,443. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.