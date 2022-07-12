Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 291,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,131. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $142,216.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,135.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

