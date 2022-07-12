Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $162.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $142,216.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,135.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

