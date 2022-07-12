SHIELD (XSH) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $71,528.09 and $23.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.41 or 0.05458975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00026923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00245404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00646399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00071817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00503239 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

