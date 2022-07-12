Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.97) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday.

TBLD traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 125 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,153. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.41 million and a PE ratio of 4,166.67. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.33).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

