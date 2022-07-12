SHPING One Day Trading Volume Reaches $983,881.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $983,881.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,307,032 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

