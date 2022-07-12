Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.1% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $419.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

