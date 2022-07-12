Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,949 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,518,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,638,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,484,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

