Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.