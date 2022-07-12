Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in fuboTV by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $6,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in fuboTV by 1,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in fuboTV by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 205,644 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FUBO stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. The company had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

