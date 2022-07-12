Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

