SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Up 5.6%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 75,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,924,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $940.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. Analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 105,566 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

