Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.26% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $52,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.66. 9,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,414. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.