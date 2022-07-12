Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.43.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

