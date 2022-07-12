Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $86.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

NYSE:SI opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,083,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,963,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

