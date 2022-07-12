Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 3%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 11,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,892,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $744,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 660,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

