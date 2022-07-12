Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Tops $2.45 Million

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $15,139.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00112294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

